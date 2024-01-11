en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

American Student’s Fascination for Chinese Culture Echoes Beijing’s Larger Plan

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
American Student’s Fascination for Chinese Culture Echoes Beijing’s Larger Plan

Standing tall amidst the bustling campus of Tianjin University in China, 19-year-old Raina Chareese Luke, an American exchange student from Georgia, is a testament to the power of cultural fascination. Clad in the traditional Hanfu or Qipao, her daily attire pays homage to her deep-seated appreciation for Chinese culture and language, an interest that was sparked in a middle school language class back in the United States.

From Casual Interest to Profound Appreciation

It began with a Chinese song Luke heard in her class that left an indelible mark on her young mind. This innocuous experience opened a gateway to Chinese movies, soap operas, and further language practice at a Chinese restaurant where she worked part-time. These experiences shaped her perspective and fostered a profound fascination for Chinese traditions, influencing her decision to enroll in a six-month Chinese language program at Tianjin University.

Chinese Culture: A Way of Life

While thousands of miles away from her home, Luke’s life in China is far from the stereotypical experience of an international student. Her admiration for Chinese clothing is palpable, as she regularly adorns herself in Qipao and Hanfu garments, integrating the traditional Chinese ethos into her daily life.

Future Prospects in China

Despite the rigors of academia and the array of extracurricular activities at Tianjin University, Luke’s commitment to her Chinese journey is unwavering. She plans to continue her education in China and aspires to work there after graduation, aligning her personal goals with the Chinese government’s plan to host 50,000 young Americans in exchange and study programs over the next five years.

Meanwhile, in Zhejiang Province, another tale of cultural exchange unfolds. The Topia Plan, initiated by a Harvard University postgraduate student, engaged 22 teachers and students from foreign universities to document and empower the modern development of a Chinese village. The project not only increased the village’s collective yearly income and annual tourist count, but also fanned the flames of creativity and enthusiasm among the locals. This blend of development and artistry has made the village a symbol of China’s cultural exchange impacts on global youth.

0
China Education United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
16 mins ago
China Warns of Potential Wider War in Middle East Following US and UK Airstrikes in Yemen
In an alarming development in global geopolitics, China has raised concerns about a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East. This follows the recent airstrikes conducted by the United States and the United Kingdom on Houthi targets in Yemen, a move that signifies a considerable international response to the ongoing crisis in the country.
China Warns of Potential Wider War in Middle East Following US and UK Airstrikes in Yemen
Shenyang City Embraces Winter: A Testament to Human Resilience
48 mins ago
Shenyang City Embraces Winter: A Testament to Human Resilience
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
49 mins ago
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
Chinese Tech Firms Shine at CES 2024, Bagging Multiple Innovation Awards
37 mins ago
Chinese Tech Firms Shine at CES 2024, Bagging Multiple Innovation Awards
Honor Unveils Spare Part Prices for New Foldable Phone
43 mins ago
Honor Unveils Spare Part Prices for New Foldable Phone
Dominican Official's Visit to China: A Potential Boost for Bilateral Ties
48 mins ago
Dominican Official's Visit to China: A Potential Boost for Bilateral Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
38 seconds
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
44 seconds
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
8 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
12 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
15 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
16 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
16 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
17 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
23 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
30 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app