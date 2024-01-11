American Student’s Fascination for Chinese Culture Echoes Beijing’s Larger Plan

Standing tall amidst the bustling campus of Tianjin University in China, 19-year-old Raina Chareese Luke, an American exchange student from Georgia, is a testament to the power of cultural fascination. Clad in the traditional Hanfu or Qipao, her daily attire pays homage to her deep-seated appreciation for Chinese culture and language, an interest that was sparked in a middle school language class back in the United States.

From Casual Interest to Profound Appreciation

It began with a Chinese song Luke heard in her class that left an indelible mark on her young mind. This innocuous experience opened a gateway to Chinese movies, soap operas, and further language practice at a Chinese restaurant where she worked part-time. These experiences shaped her perspective and fostered a profound fascination for Chinese traditions, influencing her decision to enroll in a six-month Chinese language program at Tianjin University.

Chinese Culture: A Way of Life

While thousands of miles away from her home, Luke’s life in China is far from the stereotypical experience of an international student. Her admiration for Chinese clothing is palpable, as she regularly adorns herself in Qipao and Hanfu garments, integrating the traditional Chinese ethos into her daily life.

Future Prospects in China

Despite the rigors of academia and the array of extracurricular activities at Tianjin University, Luke’s commitment to her Chinese journey is unwavering. She plans to continue her education in China and aspires to work there after graduation, aligning her personal goals with the Chinese government’s plan to host 50,000 young Americans in exchange and study programs over the next five years.

Meanwhile, in Zhejiang Province, another tale of cultural exchange unfolds. The Topia Plan, initiated by a Harvard University postgraduate student, engaged 22 teachers and students from foreign universities to document and empower the modern development of a Chinese village. The project not only increased the village’s collective yearly income and annual tourist count, but also fanned the flames of creativity and enthusiasm among the locals. This blend of development and artistry has made the village a symbol of China’s cultural exchange impacts on global youth.