American Skepticism Towards Globalization and China Trade: A Survey Analysis

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
American Skepticism Towards Globalization and China Trade: A Survey Analysis

Recent findings by American Compass, a conservative think tank, have brought to light a rising skepticism among Americans towards globalization and U.S.-China trade relations. The research, conducted in partnership with YouGov, aimed to gauge the perception of American citizens on the nation’s international economic relationships, especially concerning China.

Divisions Based on Income

The survey results portrayed a striking division among respondents based on their income levels. Lower, working, and middle-class individuals tended to express a negative outlook on the effects of globalization and Chinese trade on the U.S. On the other hand, upper-class respondents exhibited a more optimistic stance, inferring that the country has drawn significant benefits from these global connections.

Contradictions Within Global Trade

Interestingly, the survey unearthed contradictions within the perception of global trade. Despite the growing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, their bilateral trade continues to increase. This paradoxical situation points to the complexity of the global business landscape. Recognizing this, the ‘China and Global Business’ initiative seeks to create a platform for global business leaders to navigate this intricate world order and foster trust between these two economies.

Perceptions Versus Reality

The survey also cast doubt on three commonly held beliefs in the U.S. Firstly, the perceived rise in income inequality, which according to the survey, is not as pronounced as it is generally portrayed. Secondly, the alleged erosion of America’s industrial foundation due to globalization. The survey counters this by arguing that the U.S. continues to be a dominant force in manufacturing. Lastly, the entrenched belief in the government as the panacea for all problems. The survey suggests that government intervention is not inherently efficient or effective, challenging the conventional wisdom.

United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

