American Samaritan: A Symphony of Charity and Community Support

The American Samaritan, a family-operated nonprofit, is a beacon of hope for those in need of furniture. With a sprawling showroom of 8,000 square feet, they offer a variety of items from sofas to lamps, dining tables, and chairs. Most beneficiaries are single parents, the elderly, and those who struggle to transport and lift large objects. However, the organization’s efforts extend far beyond providing essential household items.

The Heart of American Samaritan: Pianos to the People

Among the multitude of furniture, the nonprofit harbors a special fondness for pianos. This interest stems from a personal connection – Douglas Evans’ daughter, Rebecca, has been a pianist since she was four. Inspired by her passion, American Samaritan initiated the ‘Pianos to the People’ program, with the noble aim of dismantling financial barriers obstructing the path to music education. They donate pianos to children and families who otherwise couldn’t afford them, fostering a new generation of musicians and music lovers.

Free Furniture Day: A Testament to Selfless Service

Apart from the ‘Pianos to the People’ initiative, American Samaritan regularly hosts a ‘Free Furniture Day.’ On these days, they open their doors wide to the community, allowing people to queue up and take home furniture without any cost. While it does result in a financial loss for the organization, the positive impact on the community and the profound sense of fulfillment for the team are considered priceless. The next Free Furniture Day is scheduled for this Saturday at 10 a.m. at their showroom located at 8400 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO.

Redefining Charity: An Ode to American Samaritan

The American Samaritan’s endeavors represent a shining example of selfless service. Their operations, from revitalizing old furniture to orchestrating the ‘Pianos to the People’ program, are driven by a deep-rooted commitment to improving lives. It is a testament to the power of community support and the unyielding human spirit. They are not just a charity but a symbol of hope, reminding us that generosity can create ripple effects, transforming countless lives and shaping a more compassionate world.