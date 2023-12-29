en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

American Personal Saving Rate Hits Historical Low Amid High Inflation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:19 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:36 am EST
American Personal Saving Rate Hits Historical Low Amid High Inflation

In a striking deviation from the historical norm, Americans are currently saving at a significantly lower rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the seasonally adjusted annual personal saving rate stood at a meager 4.6% in February 2023, a figure well below the long-standing average of over 8% tracked since 1959. This finding presents a stark contrast to the pandemic era, where savings rates experienced a dramatic surge, peaking at an unprecedented 30% of monthly income.

Unexpected Savings Boom During the Pandemic

Throughout the course of the global health crisis, American households managed to accumulate between $2 trillion and $2.5 trillion more than expected in savings. This unexpected surplus has played a crucial role in bolstering the U.S. economy, particularly given that consumption is a key component of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Unequal Savings Distribution

However, this wealth accumulation has been far from evenly distributed. The majority of these savings are held by the country’s top income earners. Nonetheless, the bottom half of households have also experienced a buildup, averaging approximately $5,500 per household.

(Read Also: Colorado Secretary of State Affirms Trump’s Eligibility for Ballot)

High Inflation: A Threat to Savings

Despite this surplus, experts forecast that these savings will start to dwindle. The ongoing high inflation, which recorded an annual rate of 5% in March 2023, is eroding the spending power of consumers and the value of savings. This impact is felt most acutely by those holding their savings in low-yield cash positions, which are particularly vulnerable to inflationary pressures.

As the American personal saving rate continues to decline, the implications for the wider U.S. economy remain to be seen. However, this much is clear: the economic landscape of the country is changing, and saving habits are shifting along with it.

(Read Also: Unveiling 2024: Global Demographics and a Curious Real Estate Offer)

0
Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market

By Rizwan Shah

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare ...
@Business · 1 hour
Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare ...
heart comment 0
Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts
Walmart Ascends as America’s Largest Grocer Amid Inflation

By BNN Correspondents

Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
9 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
9 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
23 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
26 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
32 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
33 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
40 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
41 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
42 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app