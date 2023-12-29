American Personal Saving Rate Hits Historical Low Amid High Inflation

In a striking deviation from the historical norm, Americans are currently saving at a significantly lower rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the seasonally adjusted annual personal saving rate stood at a meager 4.6% in February 2023, a figure well below the long-standing average of over 8% tracked since 1959. This finding presents a stark contrast to the pandemic era, where savings rates experienced a dramatic surge, peaking at an unprecedented 30% of monthly income.

Unexpected Savings Boom During the Pandemic

Throughout the course of the global health crisis, American households managed to accumulate between $2 trillion and $2.5 trillion more than expected in savings. This unexpected surplus has played a crucial role in bolstering the U.S. economy, particularly given that consumption is a key component of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Unequal Savings Distribution

However, this wealth accumulation has been far from evenly distributed. The majority of these savings are held by the country’s top income earners. Nonetheless, the bottom half of households have also experienced a buildup, averaging approximately $5,500 per household.

High Inflation: A Threat to Savings

Despite this surplus, experts forecast that these savings will start to dwindle. The ongoing high inflation, which recorded an annual rate of 5% in March 2023, is eroding the spending power of consumers and the value of savings. This impact is felt most acutely by those holding their savings in low-yield cash positions, which are particularly vulnerable to inflationary pressures.

As the American personal saving rate continues to decline, the implications for the wider U.S. economy remain to be seen. However, this much is clear: the economic landscape of the country is changing, and saving habits are shifting along with it.

