Energy

American Oil Boom Mitigates Geopolitical Risks, Stabilizes Global Energy Prices

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically the aggression of Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the shipping lanes near Yemen, had set the stage for a projected disruption in oil supply and an expected surge in energy prices. However, contrary to expectations, the global energy market has been insulated from this potential upheaval by an unexpected rise in American oil and gas production and exports.

American Energy Boom

The United States is witnessing an oil production boom, unprecedented in its scale, leading to a surprising drop in gas prices. This surge has been largely driven by the recent explosion in shale oil production, creating a buffer against possible supply chain disruptions. Over the past month alone, we’ve seen oil and gas prices decrease by approximately 5% and 23% respectively.

Government Support for Energy Exports

A contributing factor to this energy boom is a $90 million guarantee approved by a relatively obscure government agency for ING Capital to fund a liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility in Texas. The U.S. Export-Import Bank, the agency in question, has greenlit nearly $1 billion in fossil fuel lending, notwithstanding President Joe Biden’s executive order aimed at halting international financing of carbon-intensive fossil fuel-based energy.

Impact on the Global Energy Market

This development has allowed for an ample supply of oil worldwide, notwithstanding ongoing conflicts threatening key shipping routes. Under different circumstances, these conflicts could have resulted in energy shortages and higher prices. The American energy boom, however, has provided a significant counterweight, ensuring the stability of global energy prices despite the geopolitical volatility.

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

