American Nuclear Society: Overcoming Decline and Embracing Change

The American Nuclear Society (ANS), a leading professional society serving the nuclear industry, faced a period of daunting challenges in 2019. The Executive Director/CEO reflected on the declining state of the organization prior to his tenure, marked by decreasing membership, a rising operational deficit, low staff morale, and dwindling productivity.

A Time of Decline

In 2019, the ANS was grappling with a multitude of issues. Membership was on a downward trend, the operational deficit was ballooning, staff morale was at an all-time low, and productivity was subpar. The society was teetering on the brink of becoming an entity that could potentially cease to exist in a meaningful or functional capacity.

ANS Change Plan 2020

The elected leadership at the time, particularly past presidents Bob Coward and Marilyn Kray, are credited with initiating the ANS Change Plan 2020. This plan was devised as a lifeline to modernize the organizational structure of the ANS, a crucial step in overcoming the daunting challenges the society was faced with.

A Broader Perspective

The ANS, founded on December 11, 1954, and headquartered in La Grange Park, IL, offers a plethora of resources including meeting information, nuclear news publications, member services, a career center, and public information. It has become a hub for directors and board members, including Paul Chodak and Daniel Stoddard, who are also involved in companies related to the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power. Moreover, the society bridges connections with companies like NuScale Power LLC, Aramark Refreshment Services LLC, Mirion Technologies IST Corp, Curtiss Wright Flow Control Corp, Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, Los Alamos National Laboratory, US Department of Energy, and The Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers Inc, all of which play vital roles in various aspects of the nuclear industry.