en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

American Nuclear Society: Overcoming Decline and Embracing Change

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
American Nuclear Society: Overcoming Decline and Embracing Change

The American Nuclear Society (ANS), a leading professional society serving the nuclear industry, faced a period of daunting challenges in 2019. The Executive Director/CEO reflected on the declining state of the organization prior to his tenure, marked by decreasing membership, a rising operational deficit, low staff morale, and dwindling productivity.

A Time of Decline

In 2019, the ANS was grappling with a multitude of issues. Membership was on a downward trend, the operational deficit was ballooning, staff morale was at an all-time low, and productivity was subpar. The society was teetering on the brink of becoming an entity that could potentially cease to exist in a meaningful or functional capacity.

ANS Change Plan 2020

The elected leadership at the time, particularly past presidents Bob Coward and Marilyn Kray, are credited with initiating the ANS Change Plan 2020. This plan was devised as a lifeline to modernize the organizational structure of the ANS, a crucial step in overcoming the daunting challenges the society was faced with.

A Broader Perspective

The ANS, founded on December 11, 1954, and headquartered in La Grange Park, IL, offers a plethora of resources including meeting information, nuclear news publications, member services, a career center, and public information. It has become a hub for directors and board members, including Paul Chodak and Daniel Stoddard, who are also involved in companies related to the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power. Moreover, the society bridges connections with companies like NuScale Power LLC, Aramark Refreshment Services LLC, Mirion Technologies IST Corp, Curtiss Wright Flow Control Corp, Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, Los Alamos National Laboratory, US Department of Energy, and The Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers Inc, all of which play vital roles in various aspects of the nuclear industry.

0
Business United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revitalizing Moradabad's Brassware Industry: A Look into the New Skill Enhancement Center

By Rafia Tasleem

SomaLogic Inc Advocates for Merger Amid Stock Dip and Negative Earnings

By BNN Correspondents

Analyst Ratings for Antero Resources: A Shift in Sentiment

By Salman Khan

Goldman Sachs Drops Shift4 Payments from Conviction List: A Signal of Changing Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears ...
@Bangladesh · 26 seconds
Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears ...
heart comment 0
nanopay Launches Revolutionary Remittance Service for Pakistani Diaspora in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

nanopay Launches Revolutionary Remittance Service for Pakistani Diaspora in Canada
Navigating Work-Life Balance in a Remote Work Environment: Insights from Industry Experts

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Work-Life Balance in a Remote Work Environment: Insights from Industry Experts
Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon
Banking Veteran Kristi Foster to Lead Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce

By BNN Correspondents

Banking Veteran Kristi Foster to Lead Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
17 seconds
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
22 seconds
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
23 seconds
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
23 seconds
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
23 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
26 seconds
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia
26 seconds
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia
Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Speaks on Charsadda's Election Challenges and Pakistan's Struggles
26 seconds
Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Speaks on Charsadda's Election Challenges and Pakistan's Struggles
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
26 seconds
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
20 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
25 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
27 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
35 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app