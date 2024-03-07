American Mom in UK Jail After £200K Cannabis Seizure at Manchester Airport, Faces Deportation

An American mother-of-four, Sukora Ingram, 32, faces deportation after being caught with over £200,000 worth of cannabis at Manchester Airport on Christmas Eve. Initially denying knowledge of the luggage, Ingram, who has been diagnosed with cancer, ultimately pleaded guilty and could soon reunite with her children in the US.

Unexpected Turn at Border Control

Last year, upon her arrival from Paris, Ingram was stopped by border officials who discovered more than 12 kilos of cannabis in her suitcase. Ingram, hailing from Philadelphia, claimed she had traveled to Paris to visit her sister and was unknowingly drawn into smuggling under financial duress. Despite discrepancies in her account, the seriousness of Ingram's charges remained uncontested by prosecutors.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

In court, Ingram's defense highlighted her immediate concerns about her health and eagerness to return to her children. After pleading guilty to evading the prohibition on the importation of class B drugs, she received a seven-month jail sentence, half of which she will serve before likely facing deportation. Her defense underscored the emotional toll of separation from her children during this period.

A Mother's Plight Far from Home

Judge Elizabeth Nicholls acknowledged Ingram's role as a "loving and good mother," emphasizing the hardship of being detained far from her home and loved ones. With about six more weeks in HMP Styal, Ingram's deportation process is expected to commence swiftly upon consent to immigration papers. This case underscores the complex interplay of desperation, legality, and the human cost of drug smuggling.