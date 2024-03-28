American Mariner Cargo Ship Collides with Channel Light in Michigan, Prompting St. Marys River Closure

Early in the morning on March 28, 2024, the American Mariner, a U.S.-flagged bulk cargo vessel, encountered a significant incident in Munuscong Lake, Michigan, leading to an immediate response from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City. The ship, measuring 714 feet in length, collided with the Mud Lake Junction Light, an event classified as a 'marine casualty' by authorities.

Immediate Response and Safety Measures

Following the collision, the U.S. Coast Guard implemented swift action to address the situation. A coordinated response involved deploying vessels from Station Sault Ste. Marie, a helicopter from Air Station Traverse City, and the Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay. In light of safety concerns, the Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service temporarily closed the St. Marys River, a critical navigation channel, stretching from Nine Mile Point to Point Aux Frenes. This measure remains in effect until the American Mariner can be safely moved, ensuring the waterway's safety for other maritime traffic.

Investigating the Incident

The circumstances leading to the collision are under thorough investigation. Early reports indicate that the vessel was not transporting cargo at the time of the incident, and fortunately, the crew aboard reported no injuries. Furthermore, initial assessments confirm that the incident has not resulted in any environmental pollution. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes spearheads the investigation, with a focus on understanding the sequence of events and implementing necessary measures to prevent future occurrences.