en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

American Lobster Buoy Travels Over 3,000 Miles to Wash Up on Jersey’s Shores

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
American Lobster Buoy Travels Over 3,000 Miles to Wash Up on Jersey’s Shores

In a stunning testament to the sheer vastness and interconnectedness of our oceans, a 14-foot lobster pot marker buoy from an American lobster fisherman traveled over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore on the coast of Jersey in the Channel Islands. The buoy was discovered by Tracy and Malcolm Vibert, a couple with a remarkable two-decade history of dedicated beach cleaning, at La Pulente.

Transatlantic Journey of the Lobster Buoy

The buoy, covered in goose barnacles and emitting a strong odor, was a clear indication of its extensive journey at sea. After cleaning the buoy, Mrs. Vibert was able to identify the original owner as a fisherman from Marshfield, Massachusetts. She is now attempting to reach out to him through a Facebook group dedicated to lobster fishermen.

The Viberts: Protectors of Jersey’s Beaches

Tracy and Malcolm Vibert’s beach cleaning efforts have led to the discovery of a wide variety of items over the years. These range from Christmas decorations and sea beans from Costa Rica to messages in bottles. However, this lobster buoy marks a unique find in their two-decade long endeavor.

Jersey’s Shores: A Collector’s Trove

This is not the first time that an item from the United States has reached Jersey’s shores via the Atlantic’s currents. Over the years, a US Coastguard buoy and an ocean data recorder have also made this trans-Atlantic journey. Furthermore, other peculiar items such as an aircraft carrier nuclear reactor manual cover have also been discovered around Jersey’s coastline.

In parallel news, Teledyne Benthos has partnered with the Sea Mammal Education Learning Technology Society (SMELTS) to develop a sustainable solution for ropeless lobster fishing by integrating Teledyne’s acoustic modem technology with a new Acoustic Trigger feature. This advancement could potentially revolutionize the lobster and crab fishing industries.

0
United States Wildlife
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Slippery Rock University Tackles Food Insecurity Amid Rising National Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tragic Christmas Eve Shooting Claims Life of Young Kansas City Man

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio Man Charged with Sexual Assault at Gunpoint in Germantown MetroPark

By Geeta Pillai

Connecticut Appellate Court Weighs on Attorney Suspension: Legal Procedure and Rights in Focus

By BNN Correspondents

Parker McCollum: A Year of Success, Memorable Encounters, and a Golf G ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Parker McCollum: A Year of Success, Memorable Encounters, and a Golf G ...
heart comment 0
Drama Unfolds in ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Finale: Heather Gay Confronts Monica Garcia

By BNN Correspondents

Drama Unfolds in 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Finale: Heather Gay Confronts Monica Garcia
The Rising Tide of AI-Assisted Cyber Threats: CrowdStrike’s Warning

By Quadri Adejumo

The Rising Tide of AI-Assisted Cyber Threats: CrowdStrike's Warning
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown

By Salman Khan

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
Baltimore Light Rail Resumes Fare Collection Amid Restoration Efforts

By BNN Correspondents

Baltimore Light Rail Resumes Fare Collection Amid Restoration Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
2 mins
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
3 mins
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
3 mins
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
3 mins
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
3 mins
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
3 mins
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
3 mins
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
3 mins
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
22 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app