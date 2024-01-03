American Lobster Buoy Travels Over 3,000 Miles to Wash Up on Jersey’s Shores

In a stunning testament to the sheer vastness and interconnectedness of our oceans, a 14-foot lobster pot marker buoy from an American lobster fisherman traveled over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore on the coast of Jersey in the Channel Islands. The buoy was discovered by Tracy and Malcolm Vibert, a couple with a remarkable two-decade history of dedicated beach cleaning, at La Pulente.

Transatlantic Journey of the Lobster Buoy

The buoy, covered in goose barnacles and emitting a strong odor, was a clear indication of its extensive journey at sea. After cleaning the buoy, Mrs. Vibert was able to identify the original owner as a fisherman from Marshfield, Massachusetts. She is now attempting to reach out to him through a Facebook group dedicated to lobster fishermen.

The Viberts: Protectors of Jersey’s Beaches

Tracy and Malcolm Vibert’s beach cleaning efforts have led to the discovery of a wide variety of items over the years. These range from Christmas decorations and sea beans from Costa Rica to messages in bottles. However, this lobster buoy marks a unique find in their two-decade long endeavor.

Jersey’s Shores: A Collector’s Trove

This is not the first time that an item from the United States has reached Jersey’s shores via the Atlantic’s currents. Over the years, a US Coastguard buoy and an ocean data recorder have also made this trans-Atlantic journey. Furthermore, other peculiar items such as an aircraft carrier nuclear reactor manual cover have also been discovered around Jersey’s coastline.

In parallel news, Teledyne Benthos has partnered with the Sea Mammal Education Learning Technology Society (SMELTS) to develop a sustainable solution for ropeless lobster fishing by integrating Teledyne’s acoustic modem technology with a new Acoustic Trigger feature. This advancement could potentially revolutionize the lobster and crab fishing industries.