American Legion Post 74 Honors Community Leaders with Annual Awards

The American Legion Post 74 has recently announced its annual award recipients for 2023, honoring members of the Modesto community who have made significant contributions to society. This year, the Legion introduced two new categories: the Veteran of the Year and the Community Service Hero of the Year, further acknowledging the breadth of service and commitment within the community.

Evan Porges: Citizen of the Year

Renowned for his philanthropic endeavors and volunteer service, Evan Porges has been bestowed with the prestigious Citizen of the Year award. Porges’ contributions span across various organizations, including the Gallo Center for the Arts and the Modesto Police Department’s Crime Stoppers. In collaboration with his father, he also founded the Profit With Purpose program, a testament to his dedication to the betterment of the community.

Birgit Fladager: Veteran of the Year

Embodying a life of service, Birgit Fladager received the Veteran of the Year award. A former U.S. Navy Judge Advocate Officer, Fladager has dedicated her post-military career to public service, serving as Stanislaus County District Attorney for 17 years. During her tenure, she introduced numerous key initiatives, further cementing her legacy of service.

Chris Guptill: Community Service Hero of the Year

The Community Service Hero of the Year award was conferred upon Chris Guptill, founder of Operation 9-2-99. Guptill has been instrumental in organizing cleanup events along local waterways and has consistently been involved in community service roles, underscoring his commitment to the environment and the community. The recipients of these prestigious awards will be honored at a dinner hosted by the American Legion Post 74 at the Stanislaus Veterans Center.