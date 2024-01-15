American Legion Post 34 Auxiliary: Championing Veterans Beyond Monetary Aid

The American Legion Post 34 auxiliary in Cave Creek, Arizona, continues its long-standing tradition of supporting veterans in a way that extends beyond financial contributions. The auxiliary is making a tangible impact on the lives of veterans in need, particularly through its support for MANA House, a peer-support organization for homeless and formerly homeless veterans.

Advertisment

The Essence of MANA House

MANA House, an acronym standing for Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, was previously known as the Madison Street Veterans Association. This institution works hand in hand with Catholic Charities to provide much-needed resources, a sense of community, and advocacy for veterans. Currently, it houses up to 76 male veterans, with plans to extend its services to female veterans in the future. The ultimate goal of MANA House is to assist these veterans transition smoothly to independent living, helping them sort out their medical situations and benefits.

Going Beyond Monetary Donations

Advertisment

This year, instead of offering a monetary donation, ALA members Sandy Busalacchi and Lori Ortell, decided to purchase practical items such as sheet sets and dishes. The aim here was to help veterans set up their own apartments, further easing their transition to independent living. Busalacchi's connection with MANA House runs deep. She personally served Christmas dinner at the organization and was deeply moved by the impact of helping veterans firsthand.

A Legacy of Support

The American Legion, founded in 1919, has a storied history of advocating for veterans, active military, and their families. In addition to supporting veterans, it also promotes patriotism and fosters responsible citizenship. The auxiliary's support for MANA House is a testament to the American Legion's commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served their country.