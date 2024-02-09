American Horror Story: Delicate's Chilling Motherhood Narrative Unveiled

American Horror Story: 'Delicate' Emerges from the Shadows

FX's acclaimed horror anthology series, American Horror Story (AHS), is poised to unveil its 12th season, titled 'Delicate', on September 20, 2023. The new season will premiere on FX, with streaming availability on Hulu. In a departure from previous seasons, 'Delicate' will be split into two parts, although the release date for the second half remains undisclosed.

A Chilling Motherhood Narrative

AHS has built a reputation for its unique themes and captivating storytelling in each season. 'Delicate' continues this tradition, with its motherhood-related theme hinted at in its cryptic teaser trailer. The trailer features Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delavigne, sparking intrigue among fans.

For the first time in its history, the series will directly draw inspiration from a piece of source material. 'Delicate' is based on the original novel, 'Delicate Condition', which has been compared to the horror classic 'Rosemary's Baby'.

New Leadership and Continuing Legacy

Halley Feiffer will helm the show as the showrunner for Season 12. This marks a new chapter in the AHS legacy, with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk returning as executive producers.

Production Amidst Strikes

Despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, production of AHS Season 12 has continued. This has sparked criticism towards Kim Kardashian for a perceived lack of support for the strikers. However, the show's creators have denied allegations of blackballing crew members for not crossing the picket line.

As the world eagerly awaits the premiere of 'Delicate', the intrigue surrounding its cryptic theme and star-studded cast continues to build. The season promises to delve deep into the complexities of motherhood, drawing inspiration from a chilling horror classic.

Update: The remaining four episodes of American Horror Story: 'Delicate' will return on April 3, 2024. The season revolves around actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts), who begins to suspect sabotage as she juggles building a family with her husband Dex (Matt Czuchry) and the pressures of awards season under the watchful eye of her publicist Siobhan (Kardashian).

As the curtains rise on the second part of 'Delicate', viewers can expect the same level of suspense, intrigue, and captivating storytelling that has become synonymous with American Horror Story.