On the World Day for Consecrated Life, American Franciscans Father Peter Vasko and Sister Naomi Zimmermann, residing in Jerusalem, opened up about their profound journeys of faith and service in the Holy Land. Their narratives echo the dedication and resilience of those who have heed the divine call to religious life.

From Personal Success to Spiritual Awakening

Formerly leading a life steeped in personal success, Father Peter Vasko experienced an epiphany through the Jerusalem Bible and the symbol of the Custody of the Holy Land. This life-altering event led him to renounce his former life and embrace a life of poverty and service as a Franciscan friar of the Custody of the Holy Land. In his new path, he has played the role of a spiritual guide to many American pilgrims, while also serving as a chaplain for U.S. Marines stationed at the American embassy in Jerusalem.

Establishment of the Franciscan Foundation

Vasko took his commitment to service a step further by establishing the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land (FFHL). This body focuses on education as a tool to curb Christian exodus. It supports various local initiatives, such as scholarships, a shelter for troubled boys, and a music school that fosters unity among children of different faiths.

A Lifelong Commitment to Service

Sister Naomi Zimmermann's journey to Jerusalem began with aiding sisters during her formative years. Her dedication eventually saw her relocate permanently to Jerusalem, where she now serves at the Christian Information Center. Her work involves providing pilgrims and tourists with information, reflecting her congregation's charism of grappling with worldly problems and seeking redemption. Like Vasko, Zimmermann remains steadfast in her dedication to faith and service in the Holy Land.

These narratives of Vasko and Zimmermann serve as powerful reminders of the spirit of consecrated life. As they continue their service in the Holy Land, their stories inspire others to follow their own paths of faith and devotion.