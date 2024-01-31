American Farm Bureau Convention Shapes Future of Agricultural Policy

The latest iteration of the annual American Farm Bureau Convention, held in Utah, saw nearly 5,000 agricultural leaders converge for an eventful gathering that encapsulated the essence of agricultural advocacy and policy. This historical convention, a melting pot of networking, competitions, workshops, and business meetings, was hosted by the president of the Utah Farm Bureau, Valjay Rigby, whose delight at the warm reception and sizable attendance was palpable.

Setting the Tone for Agricultural Policy

In the heart of the convention, significant policy resolutions were set. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) showed unwavering support for domestic sugar producers, advocating for a no-cost sugar policy that safeguards their interests. The Federation backs legislation that ensures a robust and economically viable domestic sugar policy, meeting trade commitments and ensuring a level playing field for American producers.

Advocacy and Addressing Challenges

The convention also served as a platform for Congresswoman Celeste Maloy to emphasize the importance of advocacy in the agricultural sector. She outlined her commitment to addressing local infrastructure and water issues pertinent to her constituents, underlining the necessity of removing roadblocks in agricultural policy.

Awards, Achievements, and Priority Setting

The Delaware Farm Bureau was honored with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s highest award, the Pinnacle Award, for programming and membership. In addition, the New Horizon Award was presented in recognition of the organization’s annual Safety Conference, and the Awards of Excellence were granted for outstanding achievements in advocacy, coalitions & partnerships, engagement & outreach, and leadership & business development. The convention also saw David Fisher, the New York State Farm Bureau president, announce the bureau's legislative priorities for 2024, highlighting the need for full funding for agriculture programs in the state budget.

The convention, a testament to the unity and hard work symbolized by Utah's beehive emblem, served as a vital platform for shaping new agricultural policy in the U.S. It allowed leaders to come together, discuss, and set the tone for the future, embodying the spirit of collective progress within the industry.