American Express Forecasts Stronger-Than-Expected Profits Amid Economic Uncertainties

American Express, the multinational financial services corporation, has projected a stronger-than-anticipated profit for 2024, riding on the expectation that its high-income customer base will continue to spend robustly despite higher interest rates. This optimistic forecast has propelled the company's shares nearly 3% higher in Friday's pre-market trading.

Record Revenue Amid Economic Uncertainties

In 2023, a year marked by concerns about a potential recession and reduced consumer spending, American Express reported record revenue. The company's affluent customers, buffered against the impacts of inflation and increased borrowing costs, have significantly contributed to its financial stability.

CEO's Optimistic Stance

Stephen Squeri, CEO of American Express, expressed that the company has surpassed its goals and is in a better position than anticipated. However, the company also increased its loan loss provisions in Q4 to $1.44 billion from $1.03 billion the previous year. This increase reflects concerns over potential defaults due to 11 rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, leading to more expensive borrowing.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

For the fourth quarter, American Express reported earnings of $2.62 per share, slightly below the expected $2.64 per share. Quarterly revenue rose by 11% to $15.80 billion, and annual revenue for 2023 increased by 15% to $60.52 billion. The company anticipates earnings per share for 2024 to fall between $12.65 and $13.15, surpassing analysts' predictions of $12.41. This news provides a stark contrast to the financial outcomes of peers like Visa Inc, which reported positive results, and Discover Financial and Capital One, which experienced lower profits due to higher credit loss provisions.