en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

American Cruise Lines Challenges Viking’s Mississippi River Operations

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
American Cruise Lines Challenges Viking’s Mississippi River Operations

American Cruise Lines, a major player in the U.S. cruise industry, is contesting a decision by the U.S. Maritime Administration allowing Viking, a European cruise line, to operate a luxury river-cruise ship on the Mississippi River. The American company alleges that this decision infringes on regulations that reserve coastwise trade exclusively for U.S. citizens, thereby giving Viking control over a U.S.-based vessel.

The Controversial Charter

At the heart of the dispute is a charter agreement approved by the Maritime Administration. According to American Cruise Lines, this charter grants Viking the ability to shoulder all costs, risks, and maintain full control over the vessel’s operations. This arrangement, they contend, is contrary to the Maritime Administration’s determination that the agreement does not constitute a ‘bareboat charter’—a type of charter that typically transfers such control.

Viking’s Influence and Control

Further deepening the contention is the claim that Viking has undue influence and can demand changes in the ship’s management team if their performance is found unsatisfactory. In essence, this would mean Viking exercises exclusive authority over the ship’s operations. The U.S. government, however, counters that Viking’s power to replace the ship’s manager is limited and does not violate the coastwise trade regulations.

A Case Before the Second Circuit

The issue is now under the purview of the Second Circuit, where judges have heard arguments from both sides. U.S. Circuit Judges Myrna Perez, Guido Calabresi, and Anne Nardacci are yet to indicate when they will issue a ruling. Meanwhile, American Cruise Lines has also criticized the Maritime Administration for not providing adequate information to the public during the comment period for the charter, suggesting it obstructed meaningful public input.

In what’s becoming a high-stakes battle for control over a segment of the U.S. cruise industry, the outcome will have significant implications for the future of coastwise trade and the balance of power between domestic and foreign players in the sector.

0
Business Transportation United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 mins ago
Navigating the Competitive 2024 Market in Franchise Site Selection
As the second chapter in a six-part series on launching a new franchise business unfolds, we delve into the crucial aspect of site selection. In the fiercely competitive real estate market of 2024, identifying the perfect location for a franchise is a high-stakes game. Prospective franchisees, fresh from the financial preparations covered in our first
Navigating the Competitive 2024 Market in Franchise Site Selection
Tom Fontana Sheds Light on Streaming Residuals and Challenges Faced by Writers
16 mins ago
Tom Fontana Sheds Light on Streaming Residuals and Challenges Faced by Writers
AM Best Affirms 'bbb+' Long-Term IR for Fairfax Financial Holdings' Senior Unsecured Notes
17 mins ago
AM Best Affirms 'bbb+' Long-Term IR for Fairfax Financial Holdings' Senior Unsecured Notes
U.S. Delegation in Kyiv: Strengthening Ukraine's Economy Amid Russian Aggression
12 mins ago
U.S. Delegation in Kyiv: Strengthening Ukraine's Economy Amid Russian Aggression
'This Week in Ukraine' Season 2 Premieres: A Deep Dive into Foreign Investment
13 mins ago
'This Week in Ukraine' Season 2 Premieres: A Deep Dive into Foreign Investment
Financial Experts Dissect Emergence of New Bull Market on 'Power Lunch'
16 mins ago
Financial Experts Dissect Emergence of New Bull Market on 'Power Lunch'
Latest Headlines
World News
Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment
11 seconds
Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
2 mins
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
2 mins
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
3 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
4 mins
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
6 mins
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
10 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
10 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
10 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
48 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app