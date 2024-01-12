American Cruise Lines Challenges Viking’s Mississippi River Operations

American Cruise Lines, a major player in the U.S. cruise industry, is contesting a decision by the U.S. Maritime Administration allowing Viking, a European cruise line, to operate a luxury river-cruise ship on the Mississippi River. The American company alleges that this decision infringes on regulations that reserve coastwise trade exclusively for U.S. citizens, thereby giving Viking control over a U.S.-based vessel.

The Controversial Charter

At the heart of the dispute is a charter agreement approved by the Maritime Administration. According to American Cruise Lines, this charter grants Viking the ability to shoulder all costs, risks, and maintain full control over the vessel’s operations. This arrangement, they contend, is contrary to the Maritime Administration’s determination that the agreement does not constitute a ‘bareboat charter’—a type of charter that typically transfers such control.

Viking’s Influence and Control

Further deepening the contention is the claim that Viking has undue influence and can demand changes in the ship’s management team if their performance is found unsatisfactory. In essence, this would mean Viking exercises exclusive authority over the ship’s operations. The U.S. government, however, counters that Viking’s power to replace the ship’s manager is limited and does not violate the coastwise trade regulations.

A Case Before the Second Circuit

The issue is now under the purview of the Second Circuit, where judges have heard arguments from both sides. U.S. Circuit Judges Myrna Perez, Guido Calabresi, and Anne Nardacci are yet to indicate when they will issue a ruling. Meanwhile, American Cruise Lines has also criticized the Maritime Administration for not providing adequate information to the public during the comment period for the charter, suggesting it obstructed meaningful public input.

In what’s becoming a high-stakes battle for control over a segment of the U.S. cruise industry, the outcome will have significant implications for the future of coastwise trade and the balance of power between domestic and foreign players in the sector.