American Cowboys in Israel: A Tale of Christian Zionism and Settler Colonialism

The image of American cowboys, decked out in their signature hats and rugged attire, at John F. Kennedy airport, went viral on social media. These men, hailing from Arkansas and Montana, were not embarking on a typical vacation. Instead, they were bound for Har Bracha, a Jewish settlement in the region known as 'Judea and Samaria' by those who believe that this land historically belongs to the Jewish people. The cowboys' journey was organized by HaYovel, a Christian Zionist organization that interprets biblical prophecy to suggest that the land of Israel should be fully restored to the Jewish people, in anticipation of the rapture and the second coming of Christ.

A Social Media Phenomenon

The cowboys' venture into Israel and their subsequent activities gained significant traction on social media platforms. Their photograph at JFK airport alone received thousands of likes and comments, with many expressing solidarity with Israel. The cowboys' work and cultural exchange have been extensively covered by both Israeli and American media outlets, accentuating their unique journey and commitment to the cause. Yet, beneath the surface of this viral phenomenon, a complex narrative unfolds.

Parallels between Settler Colonialism

As much as the cowboys' actions have been lauded, they also illuminate the parallels between settler colonialism in white American and Jewish Israeli societies. Both communities have engaged in projects that aim to overwrite the presence and rights of indigenous peoples. This often results in the dehumanization of these native populations. It is a reality that is seldom acknowledged, but it is an inevitable consequence of the cowboys' mission and the ideologies that underpin it.

Christian Zionism: An Unraveled Tapestry

These American cowboys are not simply volunteers; they are part of HaYovel, a Christian Zionist organization. Their belief in the biblical promise of the land of Israel to the Jewish people fuels their volunteer work. This work and their support for Israel's settlements and expansionist policies are seen as a way to fulfill this prophecy. Yet, this narrative also includes elements of militaristic masculinity and the dehumanization of natives, which are inherent to the Christian Zionist rhetoric.

In conclusion, the viral image of the cowboys at JFK airport and their ensuing story spotlight the intricacies of the Christian Zionist movement and the contentious issue of settler colonialism. While they have received widespread support, their actions also raise profound questions about the implications of their beliefs and the impact on indigenous peoples.