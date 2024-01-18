en English
American Canyon Weighs New Greenhouse Gas and Sustainability Regulations Proposal

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
American Canyon Weighs New Greenhouse Gas and Sustainability Regulations Proposal

In an ambitious move to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and enforce sustainability standards, the City of American Canyon’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on January 25, 2024. The meeting aims to consider the adoption of two new chapters in the Zoning Ordinance, specifically targeting industrial uses.

A New Approach to Greenhouse Gas Impacts

The proposed Chapter 19.40 outlines a method for assessing the significance of greenhouse gas impacts from industrial land uses. It includes emissions from heavy-duty trucks, aligning with thresholds established by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Concurrently, Chapter 19.41 seeks to enforce sustainability standards for industrial commerce centers such as warehouses and distribution facilities. It mandates the use of zero-emission equipment and the installation of rooftop solar panels. Besides, it requires adherence to environmental compliance measures to improve air quality.

These standards would be applicable to projects with a Notice of Preparation dated March 1, 2024, or later.

CEQA Exemption and Public Participation

The Planning Commission has determined the environmental review for these changes to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). They do not constitute a ‘Project’ under CEQA Guidelines and are categorized as exempt under the guidelines for ‘Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of the Environment’.

The commission meeting will be held in person and via teleconference, providing multiple avenues for public access and participation. The city’s website, YouTube, Cable TV, email, and phone are all channels open to the public. The citizens are invited to examine related documents prior to the hearing and to submit written comments. The notice also advises that legal challenges to the proceedings would be limited to issues raised during the public hearing or in written correspondence delivered before the hearing.

United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

