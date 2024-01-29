American Business Bank Reports Q4 2023 Financial Performance Amid Economic Challenges

Despite a tumultuous economic landscape, American Business Bank (OTCQX: AMBZ) proved resilient in its Q4 2023 performance, reporting a net income of $11.4 million—an improvement from Q3 2023, albeit a drop from Q4 2022. The bank's performance throughout 2023, however, saw a slight dip from the previous year, with an annual net income of $44.0 million, down from $48.6 million in 2022.

Riding the Waves of Economic Challenges

The decline in annual net income was largely attributed to higher salary expenses and lower net interest income. However, the negative impact was partly offset by a reduced provision for credit losses. One notable difference from the previous year was the significantly lower net income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in 2023. Despite grappling with interest rates and liquidity challenges, American Business Bank reported its second-best annual net income in its 25-year history.

Q4 2023 Performance Overview

For Q4 2023, the increase in net interest income was due to a rise in loan interest income, despite higher deposit interest expenses. The provision for credit losses also saw a decrease from the prior quarter. Remarkably, the bank's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans remained stable. CEO, Leon Blankstein, emphasized on the bank's commitment to serving small to medium-sized businesses and fostering long-term relationships, a strategy that has been instrumental in navigating economic turbulence.

Looking Forward: Objectives and Strategies

By the close of 2023, the bank reported a quarter-over-quarter deposit growth of $118 million and a year-over-year increase of $107 million. While loan growth outpaced deposit growth in the last quarter, the bank has its sights set on reversing this trend in 2024. Its strategies include focusing on deposit growth, eliminating borrowings, and improving liquidity. Notably, the net interest margin for Q4 2023 increased from the previous quarter but decreased from Q4 2022. As of the close of the year, 63% of the bank's loan portfolio was fixed-rate with a weighted average remaining life of 76 months.

Non-interest income, however, took a hit due to losses on the sale of investment securities. Non-interest expenses saw a slight quarter-over-quarter decrease but an annual increase. The bank ended 2023 with a higher number of full-time equivalent employees and relationship managers compared to 2022. The effective income tax rate for Q4 2023 was 27.6%. An examination of the bank's balance sheet revealed an increase in loans, particularly in industrial/CRE and C/I loans, and a slight decrease in total deposits. Asset quality saw an increase in non-performing assets due to two contractor loan relationships.