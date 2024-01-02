American and Canadian Migration Trends: A Tale of Changing Tides

Relocation trends in America saw a significant shift in 2023, a phenomenon captured distinctly by the Atlas Van Lines’ data on state-to-state moves. A notable mover in the industry, Atlas Van Lines undertakes approximately 80,000 relocations every year, providing a credible insight into the patterns of internal migration. However, it’s crucial to highlight that these findings do not always resonate with census data. For instance, the census named South Carolina as the fastest-growing state, a detail conspicuously absent from Atlas’ findings, underlining potential discrepancies.

America’s Most Attractive States

While the data doesn’t elucidate the reasons behind these relocations, common motivations often include a lower cost of living, favorable weather conditions, and burgeoning job opportunities. Texas emerged as a front-runner, boasting a 56% inbound move rate. A state known for its affordability and absence of individual income tax, Texas’ appeal appears to be unwavering.

Other states also witnessed an uptick in newcomers. Washington, New Mexico, Florida, Arkansas, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Maine all saw inbound move rates oscillating between 57% and 64%. Each state presents its unique allure, be it the call of the wild, lower property taxes, thriving tech scenes, or rich cultural tapestry.

Canada’s Migration Story

Parallelly, our neighbors to the north, Canada, too experienced a shift in migration trends. The third quarter of 2023 saw Alberta and New Brunswick welcome new residents while British Columbia and Ontario experienced an exodus.

Considering a Move? Plan Ahead

Moving to a new location, whether within the same state or across the border, is a decision fraught with challenges and considerations. The story of the Forler family, who journeyed from Ontario to Alberta, sheds light on the importance of careful planning and financial security. From securing job opportunities to estimating lifestyle costs in the new location, every detail carries weight.

The actual move also necessitates consideration. Reliable real estate agents, proper home inspections, and a well-thought-out budget for moving expenses are essential. The emotional attachment to belongings also plays a significant role. Furthermore, budgeting for high-ticket items, emergency needs, and incidental costs, as well as estimating childcare and subsidies, is crucial. Financial recovery post-move is estimated to take about six to 12 months, suggesting a month-long test living situation in the new location, instead of relying solely on assumptions, might be a prudent approach.