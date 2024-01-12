en English
Business

American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Prioritizes Customer Loyalty

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Prioritizes Customer Loyalty

In a bid to further elevate its AAdvantage frequent flyer program, American Airlines recently announced a series of changes set to roll out in the 2023-2024 earning year. This overhaul, announced on a Tuesday, is seen as a strategic move to reinforce the airline’s commitment to rewarding loyal customers while simultaneously generating significant revenue.

AAdvantage Program: An Exclusive Gateway

In a departure from previous norms, certain services will now be accessible solely to AAdvantage members. These include the privilege of flying standby on domestic flights without any associated fees, the option to reserve a flight for 24 hours prior to booking, and the ability to purchase single-day passes for access to American’s Admirals Club lounges or Flagship lounges. Prior to these changes, these services were available to the broader customer base.

Rewards Reimagined

Further sweetening the deal, AAdvantage members will now enjoy an extended six-month period to utilize their trip credits, and will also have the chance to receive partial trip credit upon canceling restrictive basic economy tickets, albeit with a fee. Additionally, members will now be able to earn miles for cabin upgrades and redeem miles for upgrades on partner airlines. For those with an eye on elite status, American Airlines is introducing bonus loyalty points after amassing 15,000 points, a significant incentive considering that Gold status requires 40,000 loyalty points.

Frequent Flyer Programs: A Revenue Powerhouse

These changes underscore the airline’s efforts to grow its AAdvantage program, a significant revenue generator, especially as loyalty programs proved crucial during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced slowdown in travel. Airlines earn considerable revenue when customers utilize co-branded or other rewards credit cards. Consequently, airlines, including American, United, and Delta, have been revising their programs to reward customer spending over distance flown, leading to a boom in elite travelers and consequentially prompting airlines to recalibrate their requirements for elite status and benefits.

Business Travel & Tourism United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

