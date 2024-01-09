en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Introduces Exclusive Member Benefits

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Introduces Exclusive Member Benefits

American Airlines has ushered in a new era for its AAdvantage loyalty program, bringing forth a series of enhancements designed to reward its members more generously. The modifications, set to roll out throughout 2024, include exclusive perks for members, expanded avenues to earn and redeem miles, and additional rewards and status benefits.

American Airlines: Loyalty Program Changes

The airline has decided to maintain the elite status requirements for the 2024-2025 earning period as they were previously established for 2023-2024. However, the significant revamps lie in the benefits offered exclusively to AAdvantage members. These include free standby on domestic flights, the luxury of holding a flight for 24 hours before booking, and the choice to purchase one-day passes to American’s premium lounges.

Moreover, AAdvantage members can now use trip credits for a more extended period and receive partial trip credits in exchange for a fee when cancelling restrictive basic economy tickets. In an attempt to promote deeper customer engagement with the program, American Airlines is also opening up the opportunity for customers to earn miles for cabin upgrades and redeem miles for upgrades on partner airlines.

Bonus Loyalty Points and More

After reaching a threshold of 15,000 loyalty points, customers will receive bonus loyalty points, with Gold status requiring 40,000 points. These changes resonate with the airline’s focus on its loyalty program, which generates significant revenue through partnerships with banks and credit card spending.

Furthermore, the airline is introducing the ability for its elite members to use miles to pay for a single-use Flagship First Dining pass, adding a unique gourmet experience to the list of privileges.

Adapting to the Changing Landscape

These modifications to American Airlines’ loyalty program come in the wake of similar updates from other airlines, including Delta. The move is a response to the need to cater more to big spenders and manage the increasing number of elite travelers, a shift caused in part by the retention of status during the Covid pandemic.

All in all, the changes to the AAdvantage program aim to create a more rewarding and exclusive experience for members, reflecting a trend in the industry towards loyalty programs that offer more than just flights, but a comprehensive, rewarding travel experience.

0
Business Travel & Tourism United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
American Airlines Upholds Elite Status Requirements Amidst Industry Changes
In an era where airlines are continuously modifying their loyalty programs in response to burgeoning travel demand and the escalating number of elite members, American Airlines has taken a different route. The airline has announced that it will uphold the existing requirements for earning elite status in its AAdvantage loyalty program for the forthcoming year.
American Airlines Upholds Elite Status Requirements Amidst Industry Changes
Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom
5 mins ago
Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom
Tesla's Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD
6 mins ago
Tesla's Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD
Medtronic to Close Manufacturing Sites and Distribution Centers in Profitability Push
2 mins ago
Medtronic to Close Manufacturing Sites and Distribution Centers in Profitability Push
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom
3 mins ago
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom
Spring Beckons Growth: Kabul Airport Head Calls for Investments
5 mins ago
Spring Beckons Growth: Kabul Airport Head Calls for Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
1 min
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
2 mins
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
3 mins
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
3 mins
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
4 mins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
4 mins
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
4 mins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
4 mins
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
4 mins
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
1 hour
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app