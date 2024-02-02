American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Enhances Customer Experience

In a bid to streamline its operations and enhance customer experience, American Airlines has rolled out changes to its AAdvantage frequent flyer program. However, the airline has clarified that the requirements to earn elite status for the forthcoming earning year will remain unaltered. It's worth noting that the carrier had previously escalated the threshold to bag the lowest level, Gold, for the 2023-2024 earning period, but no further modifications are envisaged for the upcoming period. Elite status, a coveted position among frequent flyers, accords numerous perks like free upgrades and complimentary checked bags to those who spend significantly with the airline.

AAdvantage Program: Exclusive Services and More

Announced on a Tuesday, the new program changes promise to deliver exclusivity to AAdvantage members. Standout services include flying standby on domestic flights sans any fee, holding a flight for a full 24 hours before booking, and procuring one-day passes to American's luxurious Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. These services, previously accessible to all passengers, will now be reserved for AAdvantage members only. Furthermore, AAdvantage members will be granted extended use of trip credits and the choice to receive a partial trip credit on canceling restrictive basic economy tickets, contingent upon paying a fee.

Focusing on Loyalty

The move is a clear indication of American Airlines' strategy to boost enrollment in its loyalty program. The program rakes in substantial revenue through the sale of frequent flyer points to banks and spending on co-branded rewards credit cards. Amid the Covid pandemic, loyalty programs proved to be a financial lifesaver for airlines. As travel demand surges and more passengers clinch elite status, airlines have been revamping their loyalty programs to reward higher spending rather than the distance flown. Industry giants like American, United, and Delta have recently revamped their programs, with Delta making amendments based on customer feedback, such as facilitating access to airport lounges.

More Ways to Earn Miles

American Airlines is also debuting the opportunity for customers to earn miles for cabin upgrades and to redeem miles for upgrades on partner airlines. For those with an eye on elite status, the airline will dish out bonus loyalty points upon achieving a certain threshold.

Simultaneously, American Airlines has also announced changes to its contact center organization, which will culminate in the layoff of 656 employees. The affected roles span across customer service, including assistance to AAdvantage loyalty program customers and lost luggage complaints handling. The airline aims to offshore customer support services for less complex issues to international contact centers. Impacted employees will be supported with severance packages and job placement assistance.