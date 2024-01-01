en English
American Adults Concerned About Lagging Retirement Savings

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
In a recent Bankrate survey, a startling 56% of American adults currently in the workforce have expressed concern about falling behind on their retirement savings, with 37% feeling significantly behind. The survey further highlighted that nearly a third of respondents believe they would need at least $1 million to retire comfortably. This figure, however, may not be enough to cover 25 years of retirement expenses in any state in the U.S., as indicated by a subsequent study.

Understanding Retirement Savings

To gauge whether one is indeed falling behind on retirement savings, experts recommend using various online calculators that take into account ongoing lifestyle expenses and potential increases in costs during retirement, such as healthcare expenses. These tools, offered by brokerage firms like Fidelity and T Rowe Price, provide benchmarks with age milestones and savings targets, such as having twice your starting salary saved by age 35 and 10 times by age 67.

Reality Check with Retirement Savings

The reality of these benchmarks can stress adults nearing retirement, especially when they compare their savings with suggested amounts. According to Vanguard’s ‘How America Saves Report 2023’, the average 401(k) balance for those between 25 and 34 is $30,017, and for those between 55 and 64, it’s $207,874, with lower median balances. The Generation Xers and baby boomers are the most concerned about their retirement savings, the insufficiency of which becomes all too real as retirement looms closer.

Planning for a Long Retirement

As people live longer, financing a retirement that could last 30 years has become a significant concern. To address this, experts recommend a 4% withdrawal rate as a safe approach to retirement income planning. The CEO and independent financial advisor at Cameron James, Dominic James Murray, underscored the importance of tailored retirement resolutions based on age and stage in life. He provided specific strategies for each age group, from establishing robust financial habits in your 30s to preparing for a smooth transition into retirement in your 60s.

As we step into 2024, it is clear that retirement planning will be a significant financial goal for many. With careful planning and regular engagement with a financial advisor, it is still possible to align retirement plans with evolving life situations and financial goals.

United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

