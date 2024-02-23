'America Erased': A Campaign Against Censorship and For Complete History Education

Picture this: turning the pages of history, only to find entire chapters missing. That's the stark reality the 'America Erased' campaign aims to combat. Jointly launched by Wieden+Kennedy New York and Courageous Conversation Global Foundation, this initiative underscores the urgent need to address the escalating trend of book bans and censorship in American public schools and universities — a trend that threatens diversity, equity, and inclusion education. It's a story of liberty and bravery being trampled under the weight of censorship, and a call to action towards preserving the rich tapestry of American history.

Advertisment

Unsettling Rise in Book Bans

According to a report by PEN America, there has been a disturbing 33% rise in book bans during the 2022-23 school year compared to the previous year. This surge in censorship has a profound impact on marginalized communities and poses broader implications for American values. The 'America Erased' campaign seeks to shed light on this issue, emphasizing the significance of comprehensive and inclusive education.

'America Erased': A Visual Call to Action Against Censorship

Advertisment

How do you fight erasure? The campaign takes a unique approach by bringing the concept to life in a film directed by Omar Jones. It features posters of historic moments with key figures conspicuously absent, underscoring what's at stake when parts of history are excised. Furthermore, the campaign's website, AmericaErased.us, serves as a resourceful platform to educate and engage the public about the importance of a complete historical education.

Preserving American Values and History

Interestingly, the 'America Erased' campaign does not solely focus on the divisive topics like critical race theory. Instead, it shifts the lens to a broader defense of students' freedom to learn about America's complete history. The campaign specifically targets parents with moderate views, aiming to fuel thought and inspire action against censorship. The ultimate goal? To ensure that American values and history are preserved and passed down to future generations, unaltered and uncensored.

As the Forbes article rightly emphasizes, teaching diverse history leads to a better future for all students. And as the Baltimore Sun reports, the recent backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion programming in schools can negatively impact teachers' abilities to educate effectively. This makes the 'America Erased' campaign all the more significant, as it stands as a beacon of resistance against the tide of historical erasure.