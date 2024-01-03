Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of $350 Million Bond Offering

Union Electric Company, popularly known as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), has made public the pricing for its forthcoming offering of $350 million in 5.25% first mortgage bonds. These bonds, due to mature in 2054, are priced at 99.267% of their principal amount. The expected closing date for this transaction is set for January 9, 2024, contingent on the fulfillment of standard closing conditions.

A Strategic Financial Move

Ameren Missouri has declared its intention to channel the net proceeds from this bond offering into financing its capital expenditures and refinancing its existing short-term debt. This strategic financial move demonstrates the company’s commitment to bolstering its fiscal health and ensuring sustainable growth.

Joint Book-Running Managers

Leading financial institutions BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, SMBC Nikko Securities America, and Truist Securities are serving as the joint book-running managers for this transaction. They bring their extensive experience and financial acumen to the table, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

Legal Provisions and Offer Details

The offering is being made accessible through a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These documents will be available on the SEC’s website or can be obtained from SMBC Nikko Securities America upon request. However, Ameren Missouri has clarified that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase these mortgage bonds. Such offers or solicitations would be considered unlawful in certain jurisdictions or towards certain individuals.

With a history that spans over 100 years, Ameren Missouri provides electric and gas services to approximately 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers across 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the St. Louis area. This bond offering is a significant development in the company’s ongoing journey of service and growth.