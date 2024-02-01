Amer Sports' Subdued NYSE Debut: A Sign of Things to Come?

Amer Sports, a Finnish company known for sporting brands such as Wilson and Arc'teryx, had a muted initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares rose by a mere 3% from the offering price on the first trading day, raising $1.37 billion and valuing the company at approximately $6.3 billion. This is a significant dip from a potential valuation of $8.7 billion.

The Struggling Sporting Goods Giant

Struggling with a debt load of $2.1 billion, Amer Sports has not reported any profits from 2020 through to September 2023. The IPO was priced at $13 per share, falling short of the expected range of $16 to $18. The trading volume on the debut day was notably low with only 2.5 million shares exchanged. This lackluster performance comes amid a sluggish IPO market and investor sentiment affected by the Federal Reserve's signals that interest rate cuts are not on the horizon.

Looking to the Future

Despite the less than stellar debut, Amer Sports' CFO Andrew Page remains confident in the company's consumer base, underscoring their commitment to innovation and quality. CEO James Zheng has plans to utilize the proceeds from the IPO to enhance the balance sheet and fund growth initiatives for their brands, including Salomon, which enjoyed considerable public exposure during Rihanna's Super Bowl performance in 2023.

China: Opportunity or Risk?

However, investors have expressed concerns about Amer Sports' substantial business ties with China, particularly in light of escalating U.S.-Beijing tensions. As the company increasingly relies on China for its revenue, this geopolitical risk looms large over Amer's future prospects. The unfolding geopolitical landscape may yet cast long shadows over the sporting goods giant's road to recovery.