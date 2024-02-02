Amer Sports Debuts on NYSE at Discounted IPO Price Amid Market Caution

Amer Sports, the Finnish athletic company famed for brands such as Wilson and Arc'teryx, has made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker AS. The company's initial public offering (IPO) was priced at $13 per share, which was lower than the initially expected range of $16-$18. This pricing strategy raised $1.37 billion, valuing the company at $6.3 billion, a downgrade from a prior estimate of up to $8.7 billion.

The Market Response: Cautious, Yet Positive

On its first trading day, Amer Sports' stock opened at $13.40 per share, a 5% increase from the IPO price. However, the trading volume was relatively low at 2.5 million shares, indicative of a lack of sell-side interest. The decision to discount IPO prices came amid cautious market sentiment, triggered by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signals that the central bank is not ready to start cutting interest rates, which has affected the IPO market that has been sluggish for the past two years.

Fiscal Performance Amid Market Challenges

Despite challenging market conditions and a balance sheet reflecting $2.1 billion in debt, Amer Sports reported revenue of $3.05 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2023. This is a significant increase from $2.35 billion in the same period the previous year. However, the company also posted a net loss of $113.9 million, which is higher than the loss in the year-ago period.

James Zheng, the company's CEO, stated that the proceeds from the IPO will be used to improve the balance sheet and fund growth initiatives. But concerns loom large regarding Amer Sports' reliance on the Chinese market, especially in light of escalating U.S.-China tensions. Amer Sports' business in China has seen significant growth, which is a critical factor to consider given the current geopolitical climate.