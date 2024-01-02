en English
Business

AMD: Poised for a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Amidst AI Boom

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
AMD: Poised for a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Amidst AI Boom

The concept of a trillion dollars is mindboggling, almost unfathomable. Yet, in the landscape of market capitalization, five American companies proudly hold valuations exceeding this staggering figure. Apple and Microsoft top the charts with market caps of $3 trillion and $2.8 trillion, respectively. However, a new contender is on the horizon. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), currently valued at $238 billion, is showing signs of accelerated growth, potentially positioning it to reach a $1 trillion market cap by 2028.

The Driving Force: Artificial Intelligence

One of the key factors behind AMD’s surging success is the exponential growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. This sector has seen a surge in demand following the impact of generative AI tools like ChatGPT. With forecasts predicting the AI market to surpass $400 billion by 2027, AMD’s data center unit—which currently contributes a quarter of its revenue—is primed for significant expansion.

The MI300: A Game Changer

The anticipated release of AMD’s new adaptive processing unit chip, the MI300, is set to further propel the company’s revenue growth in the data center segment. This innovation positions AMD as a formidable rival to Nvidia in the AI chip market. As AI continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, AMD could feasibly join Nvidia in the elite $1 trillion market cap club.

A Stellar Past, A Promising Future

AMD’s stock has already seen a 128% climb in the past 12 months, and this upward trajectory is expected to continue. Despite a high price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-free cash flows compared to other AI and tech companies, AMD’s robust partnerships with major tech giants and status as the exclusive chip supplier for Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S bode well for its future. The company’s stock has risen nearly 730% since 2019, an indicator of its strong potential for further growth.

While AMD’s high price point might currently seem unjustified to some, the company’s expected strides in the AI segment with its soon-to-be-launched AI GPU suggest a promising future. As such, AMD’s stock could potentially outperform the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in 2024, driven by opportunities in the AI and chip market recovery.

Business United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

