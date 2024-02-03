AMC Theatres Honors Black History Month with $5 Fan Faves Program

In a unique bid to celebrate Black History Month, AMC Theatres has announced the launch of its $5 Fan Faves program. This initiative will spotlight films either starring or crafted by Black artists. The program is to be accessible at over 100 AMC locations throughout the nation, with two daily screenings of the specially curated films.

Saluting Black Talent on The Big Screen

Through the $5 Fan Faves program, AMC Theatres intends to honor and highlight Black talent in the film industry. The list of films includes notable works such as 'The Color Purple' and 'The Equalizer.' Inspired by AMC's council on the African American experience, the initiative seeks to bring forth the narratives of Black filmmakers and actors.

Program Details and Duration

The program is set to commence on a Friday and will continue until February 29. The offer will run with a new movie being available each week at participating locations. The affordable $5 ticket price aims to make these pivotal films accessible to a broader audience. Moviegoers can access additional details about the offer on AMC Theatres' website, under the 'Celebrating Black History Month' section.

Black History Month: A Time of Remembrance and Celebration

Black History Month, observed since 1976, is a time to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements and contributions of Black individuals and communities. This month-long event is not only a tribute to past accomplishments but also a platform to amplify current Black voices and narratives. For those interested in learning more about Black History Month, the official BlackHistoryMonth.gov website provides a wealth of information and resources.