AMC Introduces Sustainment Noncommissioned Officer Initiative Guide to Standardize Initiatives

In a strategic move to streamline initiatives and ensure uniform standards across the Army Sustainment Enterprise, the Army Materiel Command (AMC) at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, has launched the Sustainment Noncommissioned Officer Initiative Guide (SIG) for the current fiscal year. Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, under whose direction the guide has been introduced, aims to align the SIG with the four focus areas delineated by Gen. Randy A. George, the 38th Chief of the Army. These areas include Warfighting, Delivering Combat Ready Formations, Transformation in Contact, and Strengthening the Profession.

Preparing for Multidomain and Large-Scale Operations

The SIG’s main objective is to develop multi-functional sustainment noncommissioned officers (NCOs) who are adept at handling multidomain and large-scale operations. The guide lays emphasis on the vital role of training, discipline, and fitness in molding successful sustainment NCOs. The SIG closely mirrors the Army NCO Strategy, striving to maintain a strategic edge over potential adversaries by aligning with modernization efforts.

Mastering the Basics of Sustainment

The guide encourages NCOs to master the fundamentals of sustainment, fostering mission success at both tactical and strategic levels. It serves as a blueprint for senior sustainment leaders, helping them identify gaps and achieve key objectives that would bolster the sustainment community. Furthermore, the SIG contributes to leader development, talent management, and stewardship, fostering team cohesiveness.

Working Towards the Army’s 2030 Plan

As the Army moves towards modernization and its 2030 plan, the SIG promotes critical thinking and continual improvement in sustainment operations. Senior sustainers from various Army commands convene regularly to evaluate the guide’s progress, initiatives, and challenges. The SIG also delineates specific tasks, such as managing excess equipment, to aid the NCO Corps in evolving and supporting the Army’s transition into the future. It anticipates sustainment NCOs to utilize their knowledge and competencies to emerge as adaptive and innovative leaders, prepared to counter any threat.