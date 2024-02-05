AMC Entertainment to Host Earnings Webcast, Continues Innovation in Film Distribution

In an anticipated move, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., the world's largest movie exhibition company, has announced an upcoming earnings webcast. The company, which operates approximately 900 theaters and 10,000 screens across the globe, will host the webcast through the Investor Relations section of its website.

Webcast Details and Participation

The webcast is slated to report AMC's fourth quarter and full year results on February 28, 2024. It presents a unique opportunity for AMC Investor Connect members and equity research analysts to submit questions. The window for question submissions will be open from February 20 to 27, 2024. Parties interested in participating are advised to register or install the necessary audio software at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast. Additionally, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the company's website for a limited period after the event.

AMC's Innovations and Future Plans

AMC is renowned for its bold strides in the theater industry. The company has pioneered various innovations such as power-reclining seats, enhanced food and beverage choices, loyalty and subscription programs, and premium large format experiences to engage guests. In 2023, it expanded its business operations into film distribution with successful releases of concert films. This move heralds AMC's plans to continue this trend by releasing more concert films in the future.

Disclosing Information to Investors

AMC utilizes its website to disclose material information to its investors in adherence with Regulation FD. The company encourages investors to sign up for email alerts to receive automatic updates on important announcements and events. This earnings webcast is another step in AMC's commitment to maintain transparency and open communication with its investors.