Amber Rose Reflects on MGK's Apology and Battles with Mental Health

Amber Rose recently shared insights into her personal life and past relationships, particularly focusing on her brief dating history with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and her struggles with mental health. In an episode of The Jason Lee Show that aired on Wednesday, the model and activist opened up about her journey through fame, love, and her fight against suicidal thoughts, shedding light on the complexities of her experiences within the entertainment industry.

Insights into a Past Relationship

During her candid interview, Rose revisited her romantic past, including her notable relationships with Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa, and her brief encounter with MGK in 2015. Among her reflections, a standout moment was MGK's apology for his past behavior. Unlike others, MGK approached Rose to express regret over how he treated her during their time together, marking a significant acknowledgment that resonated deeply with her. This rare moment of vulnerability and responsibility from a former partner highlights the nuances of personal growth and accountability within the public eye.

Battling with Mental Health

Rose also delved into her intense struggle with mental health issues, revealing that she had battled suicidal thoughts for three years. Her journey towards healing involved ketamine microdosing, a treatment she credits with helping her regain a sense of control over her thoughts, alongside the unwavering support and love from her two children, Sebastian and Slash. This aspect of her life underscores the ongoing battle many face behind the scenes, despite a seemingly glamorous exterior.

Navigating Fame and Personal Growth

The model's experiences with high-profile relationships, mental health challenges, and personal evolution offer a unique perspective on the realities of navigating fame. Rose's story of resilience, from her rise in the entertainment industry to her advocacy for mental health awareness, demonstrates a journey of overcoming adversity and finding strength in vulnerability. Her openness in sharing these experiences provides valuable insights into the importance of self-care, the power of apologies, and the complex nature of personal growth in the public eye.

As Amber Rose continues to share her story, her experiences serve as a reminder of the human side of celebrities we often place on pedestals. The acknowledgment of her struggles and the steps she's taken towards healing encourage a broader dialogue on mental health and the impact of relationships, offering hope and understanding to those navigating similar paths.