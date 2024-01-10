Amazon’s Twitch Announces Layoffs Impacting Over 500 Employees

Amazon’s livestreaming platform, Twitch, is on the verge of a significant reduction in its workforce. In a recent announcement, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy confirmed that the company plans to lay off about 35% of its employees, impacting approximately 500 individuals. This decision is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to ‘rightsize’ the organization, aligning staffing levels with the current size and needs of the business.

Third Round of Layoffs Within a Year

This round of layoffs marks the third major workforce reduction at Twitch in less than a year. The company had previously cut around 400 jobs last March and followed up with additional layoffs in October. These layoffs are part of broader cuts by Amazon, which has trimmed its workforce by 27,000 employees since 2022, including recent layoffs in its Prime Video and MGM Studios units.

Executive Turnover at Twitch

Alongside these layoffs, Twitch has witnessed significant turnover in its executive team. Longtime CEO Emmett Shear left the company last March, followed by the departures of Chief Customer Officer Doug Scott and Chief Content Officer Laura Lee. These departures have spurred questions about the stability and future direction of the company.

Twitch Remains Strong Despite Layoffs

Despite these significant workforce reductions, Clancy emphasized that Twitch remains a strong platform, with over $1 billion paid out to streamers in 2023. He acknowledged, however, that the company’s size was based on optimistic projections for the future rather than the business’s current scale. Thus, this ‘rightsizing’ effort aims to ensure the company’s long-term sustainability and profitability.