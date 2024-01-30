Amazon's MGM Studios to Spotlight 'Bitcoin’s Bonnie and Clyde' in Upcoming Film

Amazon's MGM Studios is embarking on a cinematic journey into the world of cybercrime, with plans to bring the infamous 2016 Bitfinex Bitcoin heist to the big screen. The film, tentatively titled 'Razzlekhan,' will delve into the lives and criminal activities of Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, known as Bitcoin's Bonnie and Clyde.

A Tale of Cyber Intrigue

Based on a 2022 New York Times article, the film will scrutinize the couple's involvement in the Bitfinex hack, which saw a staggering 120,000 bitcoins stolen. At the time, the purloined cryptocurrency was worth approximately $54 million. For years, these bitcoins eluded detection, their tracks skillfully concealed across various accounts and platforms.

Unmasking the Culprits

In 2022, federal investigators finally traced the movement of the pilfered bitcoins back to Morgan and Lichtenstein. The couple was subsequently arrested and entered plea deals in August 2023, acknowledging their participation in money laundering conspiracies connected to the Bitfinex hack and other cybercrimes.

From Real-World Crime to Reel World Drama

With 'Razzlekhan,' MGM Studios aims to explore the narrative of this landmark cybercrime and its far-ranging implications. The film promises to provide a nuanced view of the incident, addressing the repercussions it had on investors and the cryptocurrency industry. Amidst the prevalent glamorization of criminal acts, 'Razzlekhan' seeks to shed light on the darker, often overlooked aspects of such high-profile cybercrimes.