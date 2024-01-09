Amazon Unveils Matter Casting, Pioneering Interoperability in Video Streaming

Amazon has made waves in the tech world with the introduction of Matter Casting, a feature set to revolutionize interoperability between video streaming platforms. Announced at the CES conference in Las Vegas, Matter Casting allows users to stream video wirelessly from their Android or iOS phones to Amazon devices such as Fire TV boxes, sticks, and the Echo Show 15 smart display.

Amazon’s New Leap in Video Streaming

Initially, Matter Casting will support content streaming from Amazon’s Prime Video app to Echo Show devices. However, Amazon has outlined plans to expand this feature to include Fire TV technology in the coming months. By the end of the year, the service is expected to work with a wider range of video services, including Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz, and ZDF.

Interoperability and the Matter Standard

While Apple and Google were conspicuously absent from the announcement, it’s notable that all three tech giants have previously collaborated on the Matter standard for smart home appliances. This standard aims to increase compatibility between devices from different ecosystems. Amazon’s adoption of the Matter system for video streaming potentially signifies a future where app and TV device integration across Apple, Google, and Amazon ecosystems is seamless.

