Business

Amazon Unveils Matter Casting, Pioneering Interoperability in Video Streaming

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:56 am EST
Amazon Unveils Matter Casting, Pioneering Interoperability in Video Streaming

Amazon has made waves in the tech world with the introduction of Matter Casting, a feature set to revolutionize interoperability between video streaming platforms. Announced at the CES conference in Las Vegas, Matter Casting allows users to stream video wirelessly from their Android or iOS phones to Amazon devices such as Fire TV boxes, sticks, and the Echo Show 15 smart display.

Amazon’s New Leap in Video Streaming

Initially, Matter Casting will support content streaming from Amazon’s Prime Video app to Echo Show devices. However, Amazon has outlined plans to expand this feature to include Fire TV technology in the coming months. By the end of the year, the service is expected to work with a wider range of video services, including Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz, and ZDF.

Interoperability and the Matter Standard

While Apple and Google were conspicuously absent from the announcement, it’s notable that all three tech giants have previously collaborated on the Matter standard for smart home appliances. This standard aims to increase compatibility between devices from different ecosystems. Amazon’s adoption of the Matter system for video streaming potentially signifies a future where app and TV device integration across Apple, Google, and Amazon ecosystems is seamless.

FAANG Stocks and Earnings Expectations

In the same vein, the article also highlights the current market dynamics of FANG stock investments. With Meta facing a loss of consumer trust, Alphabet and Amazon are emerging as more promising options. However, this shift also brings into focus the earnings expectations of various FAANG stocks, a topic that continues to evoke diverse perspectives among market analysts.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

