Amazon Twitch Layoffs: 500 Jobs Cut in Drive to ‘Rightsizing’

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Amazon Twitch Layoffs: 500 Jobs Cut in Drive to 'Rightsizing'

In a decisive move to match the organization’s size with its operational requirements, Amazon is shedding approximately 500 employees from its livestreaming entity, Twitch. This action is part of a broader strategy to sculpt a sustainable business model for Twitch, a platform renowned for video game livestreaming, which Amazon procured for nearly $1 billion in 2014.

Aligning Twitch with Business Realities

Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy, described the layoffs as crucial to the process of ‘rightsizing’ the company. Despite multiple cost-cutting and efficiency-boosting decisions within the past year, Twitch’s size remains misaligned with its actual business needs. Clancy’s candid admission underscores the necessity of these layoffs, which form the third round of retrenchment at Twitch in less than a year. Previous layoffs occurred in March, with 400 employees let go, and again in October, notably within the customer experience division.

Layoffs Amid Leadership Changes

These layoffs coincide with significant leadership changes at Twitch. The company saw the departure of its longtime CEO Emmett Shear, Chief Customer Officer Doug Scott, and Chief Content Officer Laura Lee. Nevertheless, Twitch continues to be a formidable player in the livestreaming industry, having disbursed over $1 billion to streamers in the past year. The current layoffs, however, are perceived as a recalibration to the business’s genuine performance as opposed to optimistic future projections.

Amazon’s Largest Layoff Operation

The Twitch layoffs form part of Amazon’s largest layoff operation in its history. Since 2022, Amazon has let go of 27,000 employees, including recent layoffs in its Prime Video and MGM Studios units. Yet, amid these sweeping changes, Twitch remains committed to its core mission of supporting livestreamers and delivering quality content to viewers worldwide.

Israel Ojoko

