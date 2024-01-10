en English
Business

Amazon Studios Layoffs Impact Senior Executive, Raise Questions on High-Profile Projects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
In a recent wave of layoffs at Amazon Studios, Sandino Moya-Smith, a Senior Production & Development Executive, found his tenure at the streaming and theatrical studio abruptly ended. Moya-Smith, who played a vital role in the development and physical production of various projects, was among the several hundred individuals affected by the cuts within Amazon Studios and Prime Video.

Impact on High-Profile Projects

One of the significant projects that Moya-Smith was actively involved in is the forthcoming Doug Liman-directed film, ‘Road House,’ which stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a former UFC middleweight fighter. His departure from Amazon Studios raises questions about the potential implications these layoffs could have on ongoing and future productions, particularly those involving high-profile talents like Gyllenhaal.

A Career Spanning Various Eras

Moya-Smith’s career at Amazon Studios MGM spans several eras, starting from the Jonathan Glickman-run era of the MGM Motion Picture Group. He continued to contribute significantly under the leadership of Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, up until the studio’s absorption by Amazon. Before joining MGM, Moya-Smith held the position of VP of Production at Limelight Entertainment, where he had a hand in the success of numerous films.

Restructuring in the Entertainment Industry

The layoffs at Amazon Studios are part of broader restructuring efforts seen within the entertainment industry in recent years. Studios frequently adjust their workforce to align with evolving business strategies and project pipelines, with the aim of staying competitive in a dynamic and fast-paced industry. However, the departure of key individuals like Moya-Smith underscores the potential disruptions such restructuring can cause to ongoing projects and future plans.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

