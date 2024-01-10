en English
Business

Amazon Studios and MGM Layoffs: Impact on the Film Industry

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
In a move surprising many, Amazon Studios and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) announced extensive layoffs affecting several hundred employees across Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The layoffs are part of a larger trend in the tech industry, as corporations reallocate resources to focus on content and product initiatives. The affected include senior production and development executive Sandino Moya-Smith, who was involved in several high-profile film projects.

Behind the Scenes Shakeup

Among those impacted by the layoffs is Moya-Smith, a veteran of the film industry, who was overseeing the production of several films. This included Doug Liman’s ‘Road House’, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and ‘Wrecking Crew’, a buddy action comedy featuring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. Moya-Smith’s career spans from the Jonathan Glickman-run era of MGM, through the Michael De Luca-Pamela Abdy regime, and into MGM’s recent acquisition by Amazon. His illustrious career features roles as VP of Production at MGM and Limelight Entertainment, as well as Production Executive at June Pictures. His contributions have spanned films such as ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘Free State of Jones’, and ‘Ocean’s Eight’.

Amazon’s Acquisition and Layoffs

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM in an $8.5 billion deal marked a significant step in the tech giant’s venture into the entertainment industry. The acquisition, along with the release of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ on Prime Video, indicated Amazon’s intent to become a major player in the media business. However, the layoffs have cast a shadow over these developments. Amazon has also implemented cuts in other divisions, including Alexa and Twitch, as part of a strategy to prioritize resources and select projects. The move is expected to deliver billions of dollars in incremental revenue to the division.

Reaction and Impact

The announcement of the layoffs was unexpected, causing a sense of shock among the staff. The decision is part of a review of ‘nearly every aspect of’ the company’s business operations, with a focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact. Affected employees will be given separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support. But for those like Moya-Smith, who have devoted their careers to film production, the future is uncertain. As of now, Moya-Smith has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

