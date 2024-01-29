Amazon Shakes Up Media Market with Ad-Supported Prime Video Tier

Amazon is launching an ad-supported tier for its Prime Video service in the United States, starting January 29. The ad-supported version will become the default for all Prime Video subscriptions, priced at $14.99 monthly for Prime delivery members and $8.99 for non-Prime members or standalone video service subscribers. Users desiring an ad-free experience will need to pay an additional $3 monthly.

Amazon's Game-Changing Strategy

Amazon Prime Video's ad-supported tier will feature limited advertisements in movies and TV shows, with an average ad load per hour between two and three-and-half minutes. This loading time is comparatively lower than most ad-supported services, making the viewing experience less intrusive for subscribers. Amazon's strategy is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the media market, posing a significant challenge to advertising video on demand (AVOD) services, connected TV (CTV) platforms, and linear cable networks.

The Economic Implications

Analysts from MoffettNathanson estimate Amazon's active U.S. subscriber base for Prime Video to be close to Netflix's 70 million. Following this new rollout, Amazon's video ad revenue is projected to reach $1.3 billion in 2024 and $2.3 billion in 2025. The premium tier subscription revenue is predicted to increase by $500 million annually. With the U.S. CTV and ad-supported market expected to hit $16 billion by 2025, Amazon could potentially lead with $4 billion.

Impact on the Ad-Supported Streaming Market

Amazon's entrance into the ad-supported streaming market is seen as a potential challenge for legacy media, particularly for companies like Paramount and AMC Networks. These companies rely heavily on linear networks and have limited live cable network content. Amazon's broad audience reach and consumer data are expected to drive a surge in retail media spending and increase shoppable advertising. Moreover, Amazon's CPM rates for advertisers are set between $30 to $35, which is lower than Netflix and Disney's initial asking rates.

After the U.S. launch, Amazon plans to expand the ad tier to the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia throughout the year. This global expansion will likely intensify the competition in the ad-supported streaming market, and Amazon's innovative approach could set a new standard for other streaming platforms to follow. The future of streaming appears to be entering a new era, with Amazon at the forefront of this transformation.