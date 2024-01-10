en English
Business

Amazon Opposes CFPB’s Digital Wallet Rule, Seeks Exemption for Amazon Pay

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Amazon Opposes CFPB's Digital Wallet Rule, Seeks Exemption for Amazon Pay

In a marked stand against growing regulatory oversight, Amazon has vociferously opposed a new rule by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) aimed at digital wallets. The rule proposes to increase regulatory scrutiny on big tech companies offering digital wallet services, a move that Amazon argues should not apply to its payment service, Amazon Pay.

Amazon’s Stand Against Increased Oversight

In a detailed letter sent to the CFPB on January 8, the Seattle-based online retail giant elucidated how Amazon Pay functions, arguing that it differs significantly from other digital wallets. The company stressed that Amazon Pay does not hold customer funds but merely stores credit and debit card information to facilitate transactions at the request of the customer.

By highlighting the distinct nature of its service, Amazon aims to draw a clear line between itself and digital wallets that hold funds. It’s a nuanced but significant distinction that forms the crux of Amazon’s argument for why Amazon Pay should be exempt from the proposed regulation.

Amazon Pay: A Critical Tool for Third-Party Merchants

Used extensively by third-party merchants on Amazon’s platform, Amazon Pay plays a pivotal role in efficiently processing customer transactions. The company is seeking to avoid the additional regulatory oversight that the CFPB’s rule would impose on its payment service, contending that the regulation could hamper innovation and adversely affect the industry.

A Wider Pushback Against Regulatory Oversight

Amazon’s opposition to the rule is part of a broader pushback by major tech companies and industry associations against the potential oversight of their digital wallets and payment apps by the CFPB. Figures from the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry have criticized the proposed rules, citing the potential stifling of innovation and the impact on nonbank financial companies like Amazon Pay.

The ongoing tussle between tech giants and regulatory authorities underscores the larger narrative of how digital financial services are evolving, and the pressing need to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring consumer protection in a rapidly transforming financial landscape.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

