Business

Amazon Cuts 5% of Audible Workforce: A Sign of Broader Tech Industry Retrenchment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
In a strategic move aimed at long-term fortification, Amazon.com Inc. is laying off 5% of its workforce at Audible, the company’s audiobook and podcast division. This announcement follows a previous round of layoffs within its streaming and studio business.

Amazon’s Workforce Reduction: A Broader Tech Industry Trend

This recent workforce reduction is not an isolated incident but part of a larger trend witnessed across the technology industry. Companies such as Alphabet, Google’s parent company, have also made significant workforce reductions. In fact, last year alone, Amazon cut more than 27,000 jobs, a move that was part of a wider U.S. tech layoff wave that began during the pandemic.

Strengthening the Business: The Rationale Behind the Layoffs

According to Bob Carrigan, the CEO of Audible, these decisions are being made with the intent to strengthen the business in the long term. While such layoffs may be seen as a setback, they are often strategic moves made by corporations to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance profitability in the long run.

Parallel Developments in the Tech Industry

Meanwhile, other significant developments have been unfolding within the tech industry. Microsoft has surpassed Apple, albeit briefly, as the world’s most valuable company. Google faces potential adversity as an adviser to Europe’s top court recommended upholding a 2.42 billion euro EU antitrust fine against it. Furthermore, the report also notes the introduction of several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the spot price of Bitcoin in the U.S., marking a key moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

