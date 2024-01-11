Amazon Announces Major Restructuring of Prime Video and MGM Studios

In a significant turn of events, Amazon has announced a major restructuring of its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions, resulting in the consolidation of three MGM business units and the exit of several top executives. The shake-up will see the amalgamation of MGM scripted, MGM alternative, and MGM+ productions into one cohesive unit under the stewardship of Chris Brearton. This overhaul aims to bolster content production for third-party platforms and MGM+ originals.

Leadership Restructuring and Departures

The restructuring has led to the elimination of roles for Nancy Cotton, Marcy Kaplan, Chris Castallo, and Arturo Interian. In the new arrangement, Lindsay Sloane will helm the scripted side, while Michael Wright continues as the head of MGM+, and Barry Poznick presides over MGM Alternative Television. Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon and MGM Studios, relayed the restructuring details to employees via email. This follows an earlier communication from Mike Hopkins, who flagged impending job cuts after a year-long review of operations.

Streamlining Operations and Job Cuts

The cuts include consolidations in Amazon Studios and MGM theatrical distribution teams, along with other departments like business operations and studio marketing. The restructuring is not an isolated incident, but rather, a continuation of Amazon’s strategy since its acquisition of MGM for $8.45 billion in 2022. Indeed, in 2023, the firm shed about 18,000 jobs, with Amazon’s gaming-focused livestreaming platform also revealing a 35% workforce reduction.

Looking Towards the Future

Despite the significant changes and layoffs, Jennifer Salke expressed optimism for the future of Amazon MGM Studios, acknowledging the difficulty of these changes for the affected employees. This development mirrors a broader industry trend of downsizing among tech giants in the post-pandemic landscape, as companies align their strategies to focus on content and product initiatives that yield the most impact.