Business

Amazon Announces Major Job Cuts in Prime Video and MGM Studios

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Amazon Announces Major Job Cuts in Prime Video and MGM Studios

Amazon has declared notable job reductions within its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions, revealing a strategic shift to prioritize long-term investments and streamline operations. The announcement, conveyed by Mike Hopkins, the overseer of these units, will see several hundred roles across both Prime Video and MGM Studios dissolved. The decision follows a scrutinizing process of the company’s business aspects, aimed at refining the delivery of movies, TV shows, and live sports to its global customers.

Strategy Overhaul: Prioritizing Impactful Content

The layoffs arise from Amazon’s mission to increase spending on content and product initiatives with the highest impact. This strategic overhaul is a result of identifying areas where investments could be reduced or discontinued. In an email to employees, Amazon video chief Mike Hopkins communicated the company’s plan to prioritize investments that ensure the long-term success of its business.

Support for Affected Employees

Despite the layoffs, Amazon remains committed to its workforce. The company has pledged to provide separation payments, transitional benefits, and job placement support to the affected employees. These measures aim to cushion the impact of job loss and assist employees’ transition during this challenging period. The affected staff in the Americas will be notified immediately, while most other regions will receive information by the end of the week.

Amazon’s Larger Layoff Trend

The job cuts coincide with similar reductions at Amazon’s Twitch livestreaming unit, which plans to eliminate 500 positions. This forms part of a larger trend at Amazon, which has been experiencing the most extensive layoffs in its history since the end of 2022. With over 27,000 job cuts across nearly all company areas, Amazon’s current strategy seems to lean heavily towards restructuring and streamlining its operations for greater efficiency.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

