Business

Amazon Announces Layoffs at Prime Video and MGM Studios

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Amazon Announces Layoffs at Prime Video and MGM Studios

Amazon, the online retail behemoth, has announced significant layoffs across its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions, impacting several hundred roles. The job cuts are part of a broader workforce reduction within the company that has seen over 27,000 roles eliminated across a range of departments since the end of 2022. Mike Hopkins, who oversees Prime Video and MGM Studios, informed staff of the layoffs in an internal memo.

Strategic Reprioritization

The layoffs are a strategic move by Amazon, a decision borne out of the need to prioritize investments that contribute the most to the company’s long-term success. In a rapidly evolving industry, Amazon is discontinuing investments in certain areas to focus on content and product initiatives that have the greatest impact.

These layoffs come on the heels of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios in 2021 for $8.45 billion, an acquisition that was seen as a strategic move to bolster its content offerings. However, the rapid pace of change in the streaming and TV industry, characterized by intense competition and consolidation, has necessitated a reassessment of resource allocation.

Workforce Reduction Across Divisions

The job cuts will affect several hundred roles within the Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions. The company has also announced layoffs at its livestreaming platform, Twitch, resulting in a reduction of 500 roles. The decision to reduce the workforce is part of a larger trend within Amazon, which has been implementing job cuts across various departments since the end of 2022.

Impacted employees in the Americas will be notified promptly, with the process expected to be completed by the end of the week. However, employees in other regions may have to wait longer due to local consultation processes with employee representative bodies.

Support for Impacted Employees

Amazon has pledged to provide support to the affected employees, including separation payments, transitional benefits, and job placement support. The company’s focus is on ensuring a smooth transition for these employees, even as it continues to realign its resources to prioritize those areas that provide the most impact.

The job cuts at Prime Video and MGM Studios will impact divisions that produce popular shows and films, such as ‘The Boys’ and the James Bond franchise. These layoffs coincide with the introduction of ads on Prime Video, a move that is expected to generate billions of dollars in incremental revenue.

0
Business United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

