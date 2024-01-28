Amateur Radio Club Showcases Communication Skills in Winter Field Day 2024

The Baldwin County Amateur Radio Club (BCARC) marked its presence at the Winter Field Day 2024 at Camp Silver Creek, Silverhill, Alabama. This annual event, ending at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, is an opportunity for amateur radio operators to set up stations and aim at making as many contacts as possible over a 24-hour period.

Objective of the Winter Field Day

The primary objective of Winter Field Day is to hone the skills of amateur radio operators and provide a platform to display their capabilities in maintaining communication post-disaster. It underscores the importance of amateur radios which are recognized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as an indispensable resource. These radios play a pivotal role in communication during times when traditional public safety and commercial telecommunications infrastructures fail, especially during catastrophic events such as hurricanes or tornadoes.

Reliability of Amateur Radios

Greg Powers, president of the BCARC, emphasized the significance of amateur radio as a steadfast method of emergency communication. It is capable of transmitting messages to virtually any location, irrespective of disruptions to standard communication systems. The Winter Field Day, therefore, is not just an exercise but a demonstration of how amateur radios can be lifesavers during emergencies.

Implications and Involvement

Similar to the BCARC, the Parkersburg Amateur Radio Klub also participated in the Winter Field Day. Their aim was to illustrate that in the event of a catastrophic or weather-related incident, Ham Radio Operators can establish reliable forms of communication. Winter Field Day 2024 is open to amateur radio operators worldwide, allowing them to use frequencies on the HF, VHF, or UHF bands. The event also aims to engage young hams, with initiatives such as free membership for full-time students aged 21 and under and a Student Coding Competition.