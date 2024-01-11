Amarin Corporation’s CEO Outlines Robust Growth and Future Plans at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference

At the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, Pat Holt, President and CEO of Amarin Corporation, highlighted the company’s substantial progress and ambitious plans for the future. In a transformative year, preliminary Q4 data for 2023 highlighted a 65% growth in Europe, specifically in Spain and the UK, compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the US business maintained a 57% market leadership for three years post-generics.

Fiscal Strength and Operational Improvements

Amarin demonstrated financial resilience through operational expenditure improvements, unlocking $100 million in value. An additional $40 million is on track, leading to a robust cash position of $321 million, debt-free. The company announced a share repurchase program of up to $50 million, subject to shareholder approval.

Strategic Focus: VASCEPA/VAZKEPA and Global Markets

Holt underlined the compelling science behind VASCEPA/VAZKEPA, the resilience of the U.S. business, and the potential in global markets through strategic partnerships. The company saw progress in China, with the launch of a high triglyceride indication and cardiovascular risk reduction approved by the China FDA.

Future Plans and Growth Objectives

Amarin aims to accelerate revenue in Europe, prolong the branded product life cycle in the U.S., and maximize the number of patients on therapy worldwide. These objectives are supported by focused research and development, medical capabilities, educational initiatives, and global regulatory approvals. The strong financial position of Amarin and its committed workforce underscore its potential for continued success.