Amanda Hetland Named 2024 Teacher of the Year for Fargo Public Schools

In a moment of unexpected celebration at Eagles Elementary, Amanda Hetland, a dedicated special education teacher, was named the Teacher of the Year for Fargo Public Schools. The announcement, made on February 1, 2024, during a staff meeting, took Hetland by surprise. Despite her modest belief that others were more deserving, the 33-year-old educator was recognized for her significant contributions to the school since 2017.

Leaked Announcement Dilutes Surprise

The grandeur of the surprise was somewhat diluted due to an unfortunate media leak before the official declaration. Nonetheless, the air of admiration and respect for Hetland remained undimmed. The accolade, much to Hetland's surprise, was a recognition of her relentless efforts in shaping young minds.

District Officials Laud Hetland's Impact

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi, along with other district officials, lauded Hetland for her remarkable footprint on the students and colleagues alike. Her work with children on the autism spectrum and high standards of achievement for all students earned her special commendation. Additionally, her unwavering advocacy for children with disabilities and her adeptness at managing students with varying needs were highlighted by her peers.

Inspiration Drawn from Small Successes

For Hetland, the motivation to continue her work comes from the small but significant successes of her students and the unwavering support she receives from her work community. The celebration of her achievement was made even more special by the presence of her family, including husband Tyler and daughter Teagan, as well as her parents.

With this award, Hetland's journey has not ended but rather opened up a path towards more recognition. She now qualifies for the Cass County Teacher of the Year and perhaps even the North Dakota Teacher of the Year. Fargo Public Schools, not stopping here, also plans to honor a 'Support Staff of the Year' and an 'Administrator of the Year' in the near future.