AMAA's James G. Jameson Essay Contest Invites Exploration of Armenian Heritage

The James G. Jameson Essay Contest, a unique intellectual platform for Armenian and part-Armenian students in North America, is now open for submissions. Sponsored by the distinguished Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), the competition is a tribute to the rich Armenian heritage, inviting young minds to delve into its depth and breadth.

Exploring the Armenian Heritage

The contest invites essays written in English, with a permissible length of between 1,000 to 2,000 words. It encourages exploration of various facets of the Armenian heritage, from religion and history to art and economics. Whether it be the profound literature, the enchanting architecture, or the captivating geography, the contest seeks to imbibe the essence of Armenia through the words of the young generation.

Merit-Based Evaluation

The submitted essays are subject to a meticulous evaluation process. The assessment hinges on several criteria, including not just the content but also the style of writing, the logical coherence, and the usage of language. The contest is thus not merely a test of knowledge but also a celebration of intellectual and linguistic prowess.

Two-Tiered Contest

The James G. Jameson Essay Contest is divided into two categories: one for college/university students and the other for high school students. This division ensures that the competition is fair and that the students are adjudged against their peers. The winners are chosen solely based on the merit of their essays, fostering a spirit of healthy and intellectual competition.

Established by Mr. and Mrs. James G. Jameson of Brookline, Massachusetts, through a dedicated endowment, the contest is an earnest endeavor to foster appreciation and understanding of the Armenian heritage among the young Armenian diaspora. With the deadline for the current academic year's entries set for May 1, 2024, the contest promises to be a stirring journey into the heart of Armenian culture and history.