Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions Strengthens New York Team with Strategic Hires

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AM-PS), a premier commercial real estate advisory firm in the US, has fortified its New York team with three strategic hires, as it continues to broaden its footprint. This move comes as a testament to AM-PS’s commitment to growth and expansion in the region, and its determination to continue providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients.

Strategic Reinforcements to the Team

Christian Stanton, seasoned with nearly twenty years of experience, joins the firm as Senior Vice President. Stanton will apply his extensive knowledge and acumen in strategic planning and leasing strategies, working with international retailers and institutional landlords. His arrival is expected to add a significant depth of experience to the team, enabling the firm to further strengthen its service offerings.

Lucas Kooyman, stepping into the role of Vice President, will contribute to the growth of the company’s landlord representation business and manage accounts of national tenants. Kooyman’s appointment aligns with the firm’s strategy to broaden its client portfolio and reinforce its landlord representation services.

Last but not least, Libby Miller joins AM-PS as Senior Analyst. With a diverse real estate background, Miller will leverage her unique insights and skills in her work with retail clients, providing a fresh perspective and enhancing the firm’s analytical capabilities.

A Commitment to Excellence

The addition of these three professionals to the team underscores AM-PS’s unwavering commitment to excellence. The firm, established in October 2020, has facilitated over 400 deals in the US and specializes in a comprehensive suite of services for both tenants and landlords, including market analysis, site selection, transaction management, and property management.

The new reinforcements are expected to boost the firm’s operational efficiency and client service, further propelling AM-PS’s growth trajectory. The expansion not only reinforces AM-PS’s position as a market leader, but also its dedication to delivering best-in-class real estate services.